Trump and Mexican president clash over border wall

President Donald Trump tweeted today that he may cancel a meeting planned for next week with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. The tweet came after Peña Nieto said yesterday he was “considering” canceling the Jan. 31 meeting because of comments Trump made vowing Mexico will pay for the construction of a “contiguous, physical wall” along the U.S. southern border. “I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall,” Peña Nieto said Wednesday in a nationally televised address in his country. “I have said time and again, Mexico will not pay for any wall.” Trump promised Wednesday that construction of the wall would begin immediately and that Mexico would pay the United States back afterward. “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump tweeted early this morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.