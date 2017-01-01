Time to defund Planned Parenthood

If abortion is to remain “the law of the land” in the United States, legislators can change the law to stop forcing us to pay for the deaths. No exceptions. With a conservative presidential administration and conservative majorities in Congress, it’s time for pro-life lawmakers to starve the beast known as Planned Parenthood.

Vice President–elect Mike Pence met with House Republicans yesterday to discuss repealing Obamacare, one of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promises. As governor of Indiana, Pence signed a bill into law last year that would have banned abortions in the state based on the unborn baby’s race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or diagnosis of a genetic abnormality. The law also would have restricted fetal-tissue donation and had other requirements. But a federal court blocked it.

Now the vice president–elect is speaking directly to the men and women who can craft and pass a federal law to prevent tax dollars from funding Planned Parenthood. Pro-lifers have reason to feel hopeful about a new administration and a new Congress. As WORLD Digital reporter Evan Wilt noted last week, more pro-lifers in power are protecting those who can’t protect themselves, with hope for the future:

“State legislatures across the country continue to make incremental progress on protecting children in the womb. Nebraska became the first state to pass a ban on abortions after 20 weeks in 2010. Since then more than a dozen states have enacted similar limits and numerous other protections.”

The Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives, which investigated Planned Parenthood’s practice of selling body parts of aborted babies, has recommended in its final report that Congress defund Planned Parenthood.

Repealing Obamacare, the departing president’s crowning achievement, is the top priority. The law mandates that employers provide health insurance coverage for employees’ contraceptive drugs and devices, including those that might induce abortions. Barring government funds to any organization that kills babies and dismantling a law that considers abortion healthcare would help the pro-life cause and protect more babies. If Planned Parenthood is as wonderful as liberals say, it should have no problem staying in “business” without part of our income.

The least lawmakers can do is prevent abortion mills from receiving our money to do the immoral and unconscionable deed.

Let’s pray that pro-life lawmakers don’t squander this opportunity to save the unborn. Even if the Supreme Court doesn’t get around to overturning Roe v. Wade in our lifetimes and sending the issue back to the states, the least lawmakers can do is prevent abortion mills from receiving our money to do the immoral and unconscionable deed. Let’s also pray that more women are moved to see their babies via ultrasound before deciding to pull the plug on those precious lives. There is no “humanizing” a baby. He’s human at the moment of conception and deserves his mother’s love and protection.

“My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth,” King David wrote. “Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed.”