Through a glass, darkly

THE STARSHIP Enterprise on the original Star Trek series had a five-year mission to go “where no man has gone before.” Now, teams of astronomers are jostling to investigate what no man has seen before: dark energy, which theorists say makes up 70 percent of the universe.

The search for dark energy began two decades ago when astronomers measuring the speed of stars encountered a big surprise. They figured gravity would be pulling the universe inward, so what they think began with a big bang would end in a big crunch. Instead, they learned the universe seems to be expanding faster and faster. What could counteract gravity? No one knew, but it had to be powerful. This energy force emitted no light and was invisible to even our largest telescopes: thus the name, dark energy.

When the Israelites wandered in the Sinai Desert sometime between 1450 and 1250 B.C., they survived by eating manna, a word translated as what is it? That’s the same question astronomers ask now about dark energy, and no one has the answer—but many will live on this manna for the next 40 years, as the mystery yields not only intellectual excitement but research grants.

Right now many teams are competing for knowledge, gold, and glory, with the winner probably receiving a Nobel Prize. One contender, the Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey (BOSS), uses a giant telescope at Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico. BOSS astronomers brag that they have mapped “a record-breaking 1.2 million galaxies to study the properties of dark energy.”

The BOSS team includes Carnegie Mellon, Johns Hopkins, NYU, Penn State, Ohio State, the University of Wisconsin, and Yale, along with Chinese, Japanese, and German institutions. BOSS has already found, according to its press release, that “Supermassive Black Holes Cause Galactic Warming.” We don’t need a state of emergency, but “distant future generations may see our supermassive black hole turning our galaxy into a red geyser.”

Another team, The Dark Energy Survey (DES), uses the massive Blanco Telescope in Chile. Among its tasks: plotting more than 10,000 galaxy clusters and measuring the spacing between galaxies/shapes of distant galaxies. The University of Chicago, the University of Michigan, Ohio State, and institutions from England, Brazil, and Spain fund this project.

Some DES astronomers don’t like the Chilean location. One recently tweeted, “I didn’t know observing for DES would mean risking my life b/w poisonous spiders, bugs, scorpions, pumas & earthquakes!” Another DES announcement asked why stars that explode “depart so violently. Well, it ain’t the colonel with the candlestick. … We know the perp (a black hole) and its weapon is gravity. … There are a million ways to die in the big city. How many could there be in the dark reaches of the cosmos?”

Other teams include one using the South Pole Telescope—it’s funded by the National Science Foundation—and another using the NASA-funded Hubble Space Telescope. But I’m cheering for my home state team: HETDEX (the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment) should get underway this fall, using one of the world’s largest optical telescopes at its McDonald Observatory site in the very dark Davis Mountains of West Texas.