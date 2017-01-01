Theresa May makes first visit to Trump White House

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the White House this morning for her first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. May is looking to secure trade deals that will soften the Brexit blow to the U.K. economy. On Thursday, she spoke to Republican lawmakers gathered for a retreat in Philadelphia. She touted the long ties between the U.S. and Britain and acknowledged a new shared philosophy for dealing with the rest of the world: “The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over.” Despite highlighting areas of agreement with the new U.S. president, May listed a series of priorities that don’t necessarily align with Trump’s. She reiterated Britain’s support for a strong European Union and touted NATO’s important role in guaranteeing global security. Trump is expected today to sign an executive order temporarily halting refugee resettlement, especially from Muslim majority nations, a move May previously criticized. On Thursday, May called Islam a peaceful religion and stressed the need to distinguish between radical extremists and law-abiding adherents.

