Taliban kills dozens in Kabul attack

Twin bombings in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, have killed at least 38 people and wounded 72 more. The explosions went off near government offices. Four police officers, as well as civilians and military personnel, died in the attack. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility. According to an official statement, the carnage started with a suicide bomber, followed by a car bomb. Just hours earlier, another suicide bomber detonated a device in Helmand province, killing at least seven people near a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official. After that attack, police found a car packed with explosives nearby. The Taliban has waged a 15-year insurgency against Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government.

