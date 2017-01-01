Strong storms rip through the South

Five people died yesterday when severe storms ripped through the South. Four members of one family died when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Ala. Another person died in the Florida panhandle during flash flooding. The National Weather Service is investigating storm damage in Mississippi and Georgia to determine whether any tornados touched down. In Marksville, La., winds blew out skylights in the local Walmart, pouring glass and water onto surprised shoppers. The strong gusts also knocked over semi-trucks and tore holes in the store’s roof. Tens of thousands lost power in Louisiana and Mississippi at the height of the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.