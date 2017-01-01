South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley confirmed as UN ambassador

The Senate today confirmed South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations by a vote of 96-4. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, called Haley a proven leader who will be a “fierce advocate” at the UN for American interests. A Senate vote is expected soon on President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson. The Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved him Monday, 11-10. Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, forced a one-week delay of the committee’s vote on attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.