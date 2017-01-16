Sound warning

In 1996, back when people actually bought music in stores, Walmart made headlines when it announced it would no longer sell CDs with a parental advisory label warning adults about explicit content. Gone from its shelves would be popular ’90s chart-toppers Alanis Morissette, Marilyn Manson, and any rapper not named Will Smith.

Back then, not being able to buy certain CDs at a big-box store was a big deal. So were parental advisory labels. In 2016, though, three of the five Grammy nominees for album of the year featured at least one explicit song, and labeled albums sold better than their clean counterparts. Example: The explicit version of “Starboy,” by R&B act The Weeknd, ranked 37th in mid-December on Amazon’s bestseller list. Its clean counterpart? 1,673rd. Republic Records released both on the same date with the same songs at the same price.

Many stores only sell explicit versions. At my local Target I couldn’t find a single clean version CD. Walmart remains the lone big-box retailer to stock only clean versions of CDs in its stores, but even it has caved. Check walmart.com and you will notice it has quietly walked back from its long-standing “mature merchandise policy” by offering explicit versions of these same CDs online. Not that young people buy CDs anymore.

Warning labels are fast growing obsolete as kids flock online to get free unfiltered music, but the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which licenses and distributes parental advisory labels to record companies, stands by them. Cara Duckworth Weiblinger, the association’s vice president of communications, says people recognize the labels and they “serve as an educational tool to raise awareness of music’s content.”

But labeling an album explicit is strictly voluntary. Artists and record companies make the decision and leave RIAA in the dark. The association has never given detailed guidance for how an album should be considered explicit, does not keep statistics on how many albums it has labeled, and does not discipline record companies or artists who refuse to use the label. The Parents Music Resource Center, the committee that fought for the label and a music rating system in the mid-1980s, stopped meeting in the 1990s.

Since its demise, no authority has stepped in to rein in or regulate, and online streaming services have arrived at different ways to treat objectionable lyrics. Pandora, YouTube, and Google Play offer options to turn on or off explicit content. Apple Music goes further, censoring explicit song titles on its music streaming service—listeners have to type in asterisks to search for songs with profanity in the title—and allowing only clean versions of songs to be played on Beats1, its 24-hour live radio program.

Spotify, on the other hand, has never offered an option to turn off explicit content, despite numerous requests. Nearly 7,000 listeners have asked the popular Swedish music streaming service since 2012 for a button to filter out explicit content. It finally responded in November to say it was a “good idea.” Spotify did not respond to my multiple interview requests.

So if a kid wants to hear unfiltered music, he will have little trouble finding it somewhere. With a pair of headphones and a fast internet connection, he can easily bypass his parents, and in so doing, the parental advisory label.

“The label is more symbolic than anything else,” said Paul Porter, a veteran music industry insider who runs 98.5 The Wire, a new radio station in Orlando, Fla. “It has no impact now.”