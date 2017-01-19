Soft spot for you

A mother’s love is not easily broken, and new research may help explain why. Physiological changes that take place during pregnancy may produce long-term changes in a mother’s brain that enhance her ability to bond with her baby, according to a study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience on Dec. 19.

Researchers at Leiden University in the Netherlands performed brain scans on a group of women trying to get pregnant for the first time. Twenty-five of the women became pregnant, and the researchers re-scanned them shortly after they gave birth. The mothers’ brains showed shrinkage in some areas associated with social attachment and empathy. In fact, the researchers were able to identify which women had become pregnant simply by tracking brain changes.

In addition, the same areas of the brain became more active on MRI scans when the mothers looked at pictures of their own babies—but not when they viewed photos of other infants.

The brain changes could benefit the mother by “strengthening her ability to read the needs of her relatively helpless infant,” Elseline Hoekzema, one of the researchers, told New Scientist.

The shrinking of certain areas in the mothers’ brains probably indicates changes designed to make the brain function more efficiently. “It’s unlikely these women are losing brain cells,” researcher Kirstie Whitaker at the University of Cambridge also told New Scientist, explaining that the phenomenon is likely similar to a pruning process she has seen in teenage brains as they mature.

A follow-up scan of the mothers in the study showed that the brain changes were still present two years later.