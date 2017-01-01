Six killed in attack on Canadian mosque

Police in Quebec City, Canada, have arrested two men they believe are responsible for a Sunday attack on a mosque that left six people dead and eight others wounded. Five remain in critical condition this morning. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre an act of terror. Police arrested one of the suspected attackers at the scene and picked up the other in nearby d’Orleans. They have not released any details about the suspects or a possible motive. One witness said the shooting took place in the men’s section of the mosque, but police have released few details about the incident. Officials in several other Canadian cities, as well as New York City, have beefed up security near mosques, encouraging people to report suspicious activity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.