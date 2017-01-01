Russia to pull some forces out of Syria

Russia is starting a withdrawal of its military forces from Syria, according to an announcement Friday by the country’s top general. Gen. Valery Gerasimov said the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships, all stationed off the coast of Syria, will be the first to leave. This is the second announced drawdown since Russia began supporting the Syrian government in September 2015. Last March, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to withdraw most of its forces from Syria during a brief cease-fire that did not last. Today’s announcement comes in response to the Syrian armed forces retaking of Aleppo and the subsequent cease-fire, which went into effect Dec. 30. Those events “have created the necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the conflict,” said Gerasimov. It is unclear how extensive the withdrawal will be.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.