Quebec mosque shooter known for nationalist views

Alexandre Bissonnette, the 27-year-old college student accused of killing six people in an attack on a Quebec City mosque, supported nationalistic, anti-immigrant causes but had not raised the alarm of Canadian security forces. Bissonnette, arrested shortly after the Sunday night attack, made his first court appearance Monday. Refugee advocates expressed sorrow but not surprise over Bissonnette’s arrest, noting he frequently posted his views on social media sites. Bissonnette, who was studying anthropology and political science at Laval University, called 911 to turn himself in shortly after the attack. Police have not speculated about a motive. Bissonnette did not enter a plea during his brief court appearance. The victims, all men, reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to the back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.