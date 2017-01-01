Prosecutors: Orlando shooter’s wife knew about attack

Noor Salman, the wife of the man who killed 49 people at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub last year, will return to court today to enter a plea to the charges filed against her. A Florida grand jury indicted Salman, 30, on two felony counts, alleging she assisted her husband in the attack and intentionally misled investigators after her husband’s death. Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a 911 call made during a standoff with police, who ultimately shot and killed him. In the weeks following the attack, Salman claimed she did not know about her husband’s plans. But on Tuesday, federal prosecutor Roger Handberg painted a different version of events: “She knew he was going to conduct the attack.” FBI agents arrested Salman on Monday in California, where she has been living with her mother and young son. The indictment claims she helped Mateen provide material support to ISIS last year but doesn’t offer any details. Outside the courtroom Monday, Salman’s uncle, Al Salman, proclaimed his niece’s innocence.

