Prayers for the president

The newly inaugurated president and vice president and their families gathered Saturday morning for the traditional post-inaugural National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral. Considering the diversity of faiths represented, however, it was often difficult for those in attendance to determine to whom the prayers were directed.

The interfaith service, with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the front pew, included readings and prayers from Protestant (evangelical, prosperity gospel, Greek Orthodox, Pentecostal, and Episcopal), Jewish, Sikh, Mormon, Buddhist, Roman Catholic, Bahá’í, Hindu, and Native American religious leaders. But conservative evangelicals were well represented and did not shy away from proclaiming the name of Jesus.

Pentecostal Bishop Harry Jackson of Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Md., asked God to grant the president, vice president, and Cabinet members “wisdom and grace in the exercise of their duties.” Jackson also asked that Trump and Pence “serve all people of this nation and promote the dignity and freedom of every person.”

Interspersed among the prayers, readings from religious texts, and the singing of “How Great Thou Art,” attendees sang patriotic songs, including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “My Country ’Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful.” The Liberty University Praise Choir (whose school president, Jerry Falwell Jr., was a vocal Trump supporter) sang “We’ve Come This Far by Faith.”

The service at the National Cathedral, which is a part of The Episcopal Church, did stir up some controversy among Episcopalians who opposed Trump and some of his policies. But Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, who offered a blessing at the end of today’s service, wrote in a blog post earlier this week that while she shared “a sense of outrage at some of the president-elect’s words and actions,” she felt an obligation to welcome all people without qualification, especially those who disagree and need to find a way to work together.

Among the conservative evangelicals offering prayers or reading Scripture were Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Southern California; Jack Graham, past president of the Southern Baptist Convention and pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas; David Jeremiah, senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, Calif.; Ronnie Floyd, past president of the Southern Baptist Convention and pastor of Cross Church in northwest Arkansas; David Swanson, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church (Evangelical Presbyterian Church) in Orlando, Fla.; Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of Franklin Graham who works with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse; and Ramiro Peña, senior pastor of Christ the King Baptist Church in Waco, Texas. Pro-life advocate Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., also offered a prayer during the service.

Trump, a mainline Presbyterian who does not regularly attend services but is known to worship every Christmas at a church near his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., shook hands with guests who attended the invitation-only church service as he departed.

After church, Trump visited CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., for a meeting with intelligence agency workers. The president, who publicly criticized the U.S. intelligence community before and after his election, told about 400 CIA employees that they are special and amazing people, adding, “I am so behind you.”