Pompeo confirmed as CIA director

The Senate confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., as the new director of the CIA during a late vote Monday. Despite opposition from Democrats, who delayed the vote from its initial schedule on Inauguration Day, Pompeo won confirmation 66-32. The conservative senator who graduated first in his class from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1986, endured a mostly friendly confirmation hearing Jan. 12. But critics weren’t satisfied with what they called vague answers to questions about torture, surveillance, and Russia’s attempt to interfere in the U.S. presidential election. Republicans dismissed those criticisms as political games and delay tactics.

