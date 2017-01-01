Perry, Zinke advance to votes in full Senate

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved two of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks this morning, along party-line votes. Committee members sent nominations for former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, as Energy Department secretary, and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., as Interior Department secretary, on to the full Senate for final confirmation votes. Four other Trump nominees are up for votes in Senate committees this morning: Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., for attorney general; Betsy DeVos for education secretary; Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., as health secretary; and Steve Mnuchin to lead the Treasury Department. Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted a hearing for Price and Mnuchin, claiming they need more information to make a decision. But Republicans have enough votes to approve both men, in committee and in the full Senate. All of Trump’s Cabinet picks are expected to win approval after Republicans maintained united support for the nominees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.