Perry says he regrets wanting to nix Energy Dept.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Energy, said today in his confirmation hearing he regrets advocating for abolishing the agency. “After being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination,” Perry said, referencing a position he took while running for president. He also promised to embrace an “all of the above” strategy for energy production and shared his position on climate change. “I believe some of it is naturally occurring, but some of it is also caused by man-made activity,” Perry told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “The question is how do we address it in a thoughtful way that doesn’t compromise economic growth, the affordability of energy, or American jobs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.