Obama sends more Gitmo detainees to Oman

The United States released 10 detainees from the prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to Oman, the Middle Eastern nation confirmed today. Oman’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had accepted the prisoners, whose names were not given, at President Barack Obama’s request. “In consideration of their humanitarian situation, 10 persons have been released from detention and arrived in the sultanate today for a temporary residence,” the statement said. At the beginning of this month, only 55 prisoners remained at Guantanamo Bay, down from 242 when Obama took office at nearly 680 at its peak during the Bush administration. President Donald Trump has said he wants to resume using the military base to house prisoners and “load it up with some bad dudes.”

