Obama’s Hail Mary

President Barack Obama will be history next week, but that’s not stopping him from throwing a Hail Mary pass to push through his transgender agenda before he leaves office.

After a federal court issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against the Obama administration’s “guidance” to government schools to allow males into female restrooms and other private facilities, Obama has asked another court to lift it. The outgoing president knows that the incoming president can (and should in this case) cancel many of his executive actions, so he’s doing what liberals usually do: Rely on the courts to circumvent the will of the people.

The Obama administration attempted to redefine Title IX to equate biological sex with gender identity. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Houston, Texas, rejected that attempt and issued an injunction against enforcing the rule in any state. Among other things, the court ruled that the administration violated the Administrative Procedures Act.

Obama’s Justice Department filed a brief last week with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, asking the court to nullify O’Connor’s injunction. The DOJ brief claims that the transgender “guidance” didn’t constitute final agency action under the Administrative Procedures Act and, therefore, had no force. Education Week noted in its report these grasping efforts: “The Obama administration is walking a tightrope there, because the tone of that argument differs markedly from the tone expressed in the Title IX guidance.”

If President-elect Donald Trump appoints and the Senate confirms a conservative justice to the nation’s highest court, that court could bar the government from violating women’s privacy.

We’re all sinners, including the people we elect to rule over us. But we have reason to hope for things to get better. At the very least, Christians want the government to protect the individual rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. These rights include the freedom to speak, worship, and live out our faith.

We want the government to stop pushing the LGBT lobby’s agenda to the detriment of our right to decline to participate in or celebrate the profaning of marriage, a sacred union between one man and one woman. As we render unto Caesar, we may still lobby our elected officials to prevent our money from going to organizations that kill the unborn. We want to protect vulnerable children inside and outside the womb. We seek to obey God and share the gospel with the unrepentant, so they will know that regardless of what they’ve done and will do, their Creator offers boundless mercy and grace and the redemption of souls through Christ.