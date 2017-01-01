Obama ends special immigration policy for Cubans

The United States will no longer grant legal residence to Cubans who make it to U.S. soil without visas, President Barack Obama announced Thursday. The repeal of the longstanding “wet foot, dry foot” policy is effective immediately. Obama said the negotiated decision was a move to treat Cuban migrants the way the United States treat other migrants. Cuba will now accept the return of Cuban nationals the United States orders removed. The Cuban government praised the change, calling it “an important step in advancing relations” between the two countries. Cubans trying to get to the United States, some now caught mid-journey, lamented the sudden announcement. President-elect Donald Trump could undo the administrative rule change after he takes office next week. The U.S. economic embargo and the Cuban Adjustment Act, which lets Cubans becomes permanent residents a year after legally arriving in the United States, both remain in effect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.