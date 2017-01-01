New Gambian president arrives home

President Adama Barrow returned to Gambia today, solidifying an end to a power struggle with former President Yahya Jammeh. Barrow defeated Jammeh in December elections and was sworn into office on Jan. 19 at the Gambian Embassy in neighboring Senegal. Jammeh, who was in power for over two decades and was accused of imprisoning, torturing, and killing his political opponents, rejected the results of the election and refused to step down. He left Gambia last weekend after mounting pressure from regional leaders who said they would use force to remove him from office. The streets reportedly burst into celebration at the news of his departure with music, cheering, and honking car horns. Barrow returned today to cheering crowds. A coalition of regional troops will stay in Gambia for six months to provide security and ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.