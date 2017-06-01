Iraq war veteran arrested in Fort Lauderdale shooting

UPDATE (9:35 p.m.): Authorities have identified the gunman in today’s shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, who served in Iraq with the National Guard. The gunman’s brother, said his sibling had been receiving psychological treatment recently but that he did not know what his brother was being treated for.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Santiago walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in November to say that the U.S. government was controlling his mind and making him watch Islamic State videos.

Agents questioned an agitated and disjointed-sounding Santiago and then called police, who took him for a mental health evaluation, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official said Santiago at the time did not appear intent on hurting anyone.

After killng five and wounding eight today, Santiago was taken into custody after throwing his empty weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, according to a witness. Authorities said the motive for today’s attack was still under investigation.

According to Bryan Santiago, his brother was born in New Jersey and moved to Puerto Rico when he was 2. He was sent to Iraq in 2010 and spent a year there with the 130th Engineer Battalion, according to Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Maj. Paul Dahlen. He later joined the Alaska National Guard.

The Pentagon said Santiago had gone AWOL several times during his stint with the Alaska National Guard and was demoted—from specialist to private first class—and given a general discharge, which is lower than an honorable discharge.

President Barack Obama was briefed by his Homeland Security adviser, the White House said. President-elect Donald Trump said that it is a “disgraceful situation that’s happening in our country and throughout the world” and that it was too soon to say whether it was a terrorist attack.

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): The suspect in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., airport was an arriving passenger who had the gun in his checked luggage, a Broward County commissioner said.

Chip LaMarca, who was briefed by the Broward County sheriff’s office, said the suspect, a passenger on a Canadian flight, loaded the gun in the restroom after retrieving his luggage and started shooting. Passenger John Schilcher said he first heard gunshots as he picked up his luggage from a carousel. He told Fox News he dropped to the ground after people around him started falling.

“The firing just went on and on,” Schilcher said. Officials said the suspect was unharmed and law enforcement fired no shots. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., told reporters during a news conference the suspected gunman was carrying a military ID with the name Esteban Santiago. It is not clear if the badge belonged to him or someone else. Reports of additional shots at the airport have been denied.

OUR EARLIER STORY (2:54 p.m.): At least five people are dead and eight are wounded after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., airport today. Authorities say a lone suspect, now in custody, opened fire at the airport shortly before 12:55 p.m.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN authorities “have an active crime scene investigation involving Terminal 2.” The shooting happened at the Terminal 2 baggage claim, according to a post on the airport’s Twitter account. Witnesses said the attacker appeared to be randomly shooting and did not say anything.

Local news stations showed video of medics caring for bleeding victims outside the airport. Other footage showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as law enforcement officers rushed to the scene. The office of Florida Gov. Rick Scott said state law enforcement does not have confirmed information on a motive for the shooting.