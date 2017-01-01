More Airbnb purging of Christians
Travel | The short-term rental organization’s intolerance in the name of tolerance
by Marvin Olasky
Posted on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 11:54 am
Airbnb is purging not only homeowners (like me) but also renters.
Austin, Texas, writer Bill Peacock reported this week that he received instant excommunication from the short-term rental organization when he was willing to treat everyone with respect, but would not pledge to be “without judgment or bias.”
He explained on his Excellent Thought blog:
“My goal is to treat everyone with respect. But that doesn’t mean I always agree with them. And sometimes, I even think they are wrong. In other words, I judge them. And I judge whatever situation I’m in with the bias that comes with being a Christian who believes what the Bible says because it is God’s Word. I can’t not look at the world other than the way God describes it.”
Peacock explored the irony of Airbnb execs calling for toleration of all but having …
“… no tolerance for those who disagree with them. [Airbnb wants] hosts, guests, and their families to feel included, but apparently not me or my family. My son is already asking why we can’t use Airbnb on our next trip. I have told him that, unfortunately, some people, including the leadership at Airbnb, are not tolerant of those who disagree with them.”
Peacock noted:
“It is Airbnb’s prerogative as a private company to exclude me if they want. But for most folks on the Left these days, and perhaps Airbnb’s management sees it the same way, discrimination is a one-way street.”
He concluded:
“If you ever decide you can tolerate Christians who believe what the Bible says within your community, please let me know. We’d be pleased to come back in.”
Marvin Olasky
Marvin is editor in chief of WORLD News Group and the author of more than 20 books, including The Tragedy of American Compassion. Follow Marvin on Twitter @MarvinOlasky.