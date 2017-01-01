Megyn Kelly leaving Fox for NBC News

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who became a household name after a public spat with then-candidate Donald Trump, is leaving the conservative cable network for a new gig at NBC News. Kelly will host a daytime talk show and a weekend newsmagazine, while also contributing to breaking news coverage. The network plans to release more details soon, said NBC Universal News Group chairman Andrew Lack, adding the network was “lucky to have her.” Kelly is Fox’s second-most-watched celebrity, behind Bill O’Reilly, and hosts its 9 p.m. evening show. During the presidential primaries, Kelly helped moderate the first debate hosted by Fox, earning sharp criticism from Trump for her questions. Fox defended Kelly, beginning a showdown with Trump that ended in him skipping the second Fox debate, which Kelly also moderated. Amid the bruising battle with Trump, Kelly became a central figure in the sexual misconduct scandal that brought down former Fox News chief Roger Ailes. Kelly corroborated claims of inappropriate conduct brought against Ailes by other female employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.