Mattis clears first hurdle to lead Pentagon

WASHINGTON—Retired Gen. James Mattis moved one step closer to taking the top job at the Pentagon today, garnering his first congressional stamp of approval.

President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee is well-liked but ineligible to take the position without a waiver from Congress. The law requires retired military members to wait at least seven years before taking the reins of the Defense Department, a restriction designed to maintain civilian control of the military. Congress has made only one exemption to that rule—for Gen. George Marshall in 1950.

After Mattis impressed lawmakers during his confirmation hearing today, the Senate Armed Services Committee agreed 24-3 on a bill granting Mattis the waiver.

“All of us recognize the unique, indeed historic, nature of this nomination,” said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the committee’s chairman.

McCain said he supports retaining the seven-year probationary period but insists America “needs General Mattis’ service more than ever.”

Mattis brings to the table a reputation of candor and more than 40 years of military experience—he retired from the Marines in 2013. He received praise from both sides of the aisle by outlining a clear defense strategy and promising to maintain independence from Trump.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was one of three senators who voted against the Mattis waiver. She pressed the general on his ability to push back against Trump, asking in what circumstances he would forcefully advocate his own views.

“In every circumstance, senator,” Mattis responded.

Mattis said he had no part in the president-elect’s campaign and never expected the job offer until he got the call from Trump Tower: “That said, it would be my highest honor, if I am confirmed, to lead those who volunteer.”

Most lawmakers had few questions about Mattis’ qualifications, focusing instead on how closely he aligns with Trump and which Obama administration changes at the Pentagon he wants to reverse.

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., noted the Obama administration’s repeal of the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy and asked what Mattis thought of LGBT persons serving in the military.

“Do you believe that allowing LGBT Americans to serve in the military, or women in combat, is undermining our lethality?” she asked.

“Frankly senator, I’ve never cared much about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with,” Mattis replied.

Gillibrand seemed dissatisfied with his answer and ended up joining Warren and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to vote against the waiver.

Mattis also fielded questions about Trump’s campaign promises and recent comments about Russia’s alleged election hacking.

The military veteran separated himself from the president-elect in a few key areas. He told the committee he retains high confidence in the intelligence community and although he would not have signed the agreement, he believes the United States should abide by the Iran nuclear deal.

“It’s an imperfect arms control agreement, it’s not a friendship treaty,” Mattis said. “But when America gives her word, we have to live up to it.”

Mattis said his main focus for the Defense Department, if confirmed, will be to heighten military readiness and strengthen relationships with allies: “History is clear: Nations with strong allies thrive and those without them wither.”

But the retired general admitted he has very modest expectations for any cooperation with Russia.

The United States faces its greatest threats today since World War II, Mattis said, and current forces are not prepared to handle them. When asked about recent cyber attacks, Mattis said he does not believe the United States has a sophisticated and widely understood cyber security domain.

The full Senate plans to vote on the Mattis waiver later today. With the support of both McCain and the committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., it likely will pass.

The House of Representatives has no authority on Mattis’ confirmation vote, but it must pass the same exemption waiver. House lawmakers expect to vote tomorrow to make Mattis eligible for a final confirmation vote.