La La Land sweeps Golden Globes

The movie musical La La Land broke a record last night, taking home seven Golden Globe awards as the most honored movie at this year’s ceremony. Its award season rival, the coming-of-age drama Moonlight, took home just one award, for best motion picture drama. Critics believe the two movies will go head-to-head again later this year at the Oscars. Despite anticipation and buzz over who would go home a winner last night, most of the ceremony’s drama came from actress Meryl Streep, who used her time at the microphone to lash out at President-elect Donald Trump and describe Hollywood as one of the most “vilified segments of American society.” Backstage, other award-winners also decried the presidential election and voiced fear over the country’s future. While Hollywood’s elite united behind Streep’s message, Trump took to Twitter this morning to lambast the actress, who’s been a longtime Democratic supporter. He called her “over-rated” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.