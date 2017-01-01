Jury hears testimony in Roof sentencing trial

A Charleston, S.C., jury begins tomorrow listening to testimony in the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof’s federal murder trial. The jury convicted Roof before Christmas of killing nine people at a predominantly African-American church in June 2015. Roof, 22, is representing himself during the sentencing phase and has said he doesn’t plan to call any witnesses. Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the victims. Roof has already undergone a competency evaluation, after which doctors deemed him fit to stand trial. But last week, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ordered another evaluation “in an abundance of caution.” Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. South Carolina, which plans to try Roof after the conclusion of his federal case, also want to execute him for the racially motivated massacre.

