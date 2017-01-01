Israel announces settlement expansion

Israel announced plans today to move forward with building 2,500 new homes for settlers in the West Bank, despite criticism from the international community. Critics blame the election of U.S. President Donald Trump for Israel’s construction boldness. The Obama administration opposed new settlement building as an obstacle to any future peace deal with the Palestinians. But Trump has signaled a softer stance on the issue, a position opponents warn could trigger renewed violence in the region. The Palestinians want the West Bank as part of their own sovereign nation. Israeli officials say most of the units will be built in areas already home to large settlement communities. About 100 homes are slated for smaller settlements. On Sunday, the Israeli government also approved 600 new homes in east Jerusalem, an area claimed by Palestinians. Jerusalem could play a significant role in the Trump administration’s policy toward Israel, with advisers suggesting Trump might order the U.S. Embassy moved from Tel Aviv to the disputed city. But since the inauguration, Trump has been silent on the issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.