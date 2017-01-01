ISIS driven from eastern Mosul

Iraqi troops said today they have taken full control of eastern Mosul from Islamic State (ISIS) three months after launching a major offensive on the city. Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq, fell to ISIS in the summer of 2014 and is the terror group’s last major urban stronghold in the country. Iraqi counterterrorism forces routed militants in eastern Mosul with aid from the United States and Sunni and Shiite volunteer militias. The troops now face battle in western Mosul across the Tigris River, where older neighborhoods with narrow streets and packed buildings could complicate the fight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.