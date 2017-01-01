ISIS destroys ancient sites in Palmyra

Islamic State (ISIS) militants have destroyed two ancient structures in Syria’s historic town of Palmyra. Officials with Syria’s antiquities department confirmed on Friday the destruction of a Roman-era monument—the Tetrapylon—and part of a second-century amphitheater. Reports of the damage first trickled out of Palmyra in December, but satellite images of the destruction became available late Thursday. The UN cultural agency called the act a “war crime.” Although unable to verify the exact cause from the satellite images, experts suspect ISIS intentionally destroyed the sites, something the group has done across Syria and Iraq. A Syrian government official said he feared for the remaining antiquities in Palmyra, once a link between Persia, India, China, and the Roman empire. ISIS first captured Palmyra in May 2015, but lost it to Syrian forces 10 months later. The extremists recaptured Palmyra last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.