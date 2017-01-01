Iran mourns loss of former President Rafsanjani

Iranians began three days of official mourning Monday for former leader Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who died Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was 82. Rafsanjani was a close aide to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and served as the country’s president between 1989 and 1997. He was viewed by some as a moderate who helped bolster current President Hassan Rouhani, now facing pressure from hardliners. Although Rafsanjani helped found Iran’s nuclear program, he backed the recent deal to delay scientists’ work in exchange for sanctions relief. Analysts say Rafsanjani would have helped secure Rouhani’s reelection, but his death has thrown the country’s political future into doubt. Although he no longer held an official post, Rafsanjani continued to help set Iran’s foreign policy, meeting with foreign envoys who visited Tehran.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.