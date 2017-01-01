Infamous drug lord “El Chapo” extradited to U.S.

Mexico has extradited drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to face drug trafficking charges. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) took Guzman into custody in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, and put him on a plane to New York, where he landed today. He is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday. Guzman, the convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel, one of the world’s largest drug trafficking organizations, twice escaped from prison in Mexico. An indictment in New York accuses him of running a massive drug operation that employed thousands of people, laundered billions of dollars in profits back to Mexico, and used hit men to carry out murders, kidnappings, and acts of torture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.