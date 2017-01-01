Protesters try to disrupt Inauguration Day
Inauguration | Nearly 100 people arrested by midday in Washington, D.C.
by Leigh Jones & Lynde Langdon
Posted 1/20/17, 02:52 pm
UPDATE: Police in Washington, D.C., have made numerous arrests after clashing with protesters on Inauguration Day. More than 1,000 protesters confronted police in downtown Washington, where officers used pepper spray to stop people from damaging cars, setting fires, and destroying property. Some protesters have thrown objects, including water bottles and chunks of concrete, at police. Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham told The Washington Post more than 90 people had been arrested by early afternoon today for causing “significant damage to a number of blocks in our city.”
UPDATE (12:58 p.m.): President Donald Trump used his inaugural address to make sweeping promises about America’s future, pledging to unify the country with a rising swell of patriotism.
“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only, ‘America First,’” Trump said in a speech that clocked in at just 16 minutes.
Trump took the oath of office with his hand placed on two Bibles, one belonging to his family and one used during President Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration.
Check back later today for more coverage of Inauguration Day from WORLD’s Washington bureau.
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): President-elect Donald Trump has just arrived at Capitol Hill in preparation for taking the oath of office at noon. While the soon-to-be-president had tea with his predecessor, Barack Obama, supporters and other political dignitaries began filling up the rows of chairs in front of the inaugural stage.
Hillary Clinton, on stage at the inauguration with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, took to Twitter to explain her decision to attend the ceremony: “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future.”
Other former presidents, including Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush, also are in attendance, along with their wives. The only former president missing is George H.W. Bush, who is hospitalized in Houston, recovering from pneumonia.
OUR EARLIER REPORT (10:45 a.m.): President-elect Donald Trump started his Inauguration Day with a tweet: “It all begins today! THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!”
Trump’s pre-dawn social media message offered a modern spin on a day shaped by history and tradition—a fitting combination for the man who staked his claim to the Oval Office with a pledge to upend the status quo.
But the rest of the day promises to be much more formal and scripted. Not long after sending out his morning tweet, Trump headed to church with his family. The service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, across from the White House, customarily kicks off Inauguration Day ceremonies, although Trump’s detractors decried the church’s decision to participate in the day’s events. The Rev. Robert Jeffress, a vocal Trump supporter during the campaign and pastor of First Baptist Dallas, led the service and preached a sermon from Nehemiah titled “When God Chooses a Leader.”
After church, the Trumps headed to the White House for tea with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, another Inauguration Day tradition. The two couples will travel together to Capitol Hill for the noon swearing-in ceremony. Trump plans to keep his inaugural address short—just 20 minutes—and focus more on philosophy than policy. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the new president would talk about his vision for what it means to be an American.
As a light rain fell on the nation’s capital, Trump supporters mixed with protesters along streets and on the National Mall. Some protesters wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces tried to block visitors from getting through security checkpoints. Police in riot gear kept a conspicuous watch.
Trump arrived in Washington Thursday and spoke to supporters last night at a concert at the Lincoln Memorial. He joked about the downpour forecast for today and repeated one of his post-election pledges: “We’re going to unify our country.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is the managing editor of WORLD's website.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
austinbeartuxPosted: Fri, 01/20/2017 11:23 am
Trump reminds me of a cross between Joffrey Baratheon (Game of Thrones) and Narcissus (Greek mythology.)
I have very, very low expectations for him, but I must admit to being impressed with his nominations for various agencies, departments, justices, etc. The nominees have been a pleasant surprise.
Lord--please have grace and mercy on Trump, bless the USA, and bless your church. Amen.
Janet BPosted: Fri, 01/20/2017 03:03 pm
Amen.
Janet BPosted: Fri, 01/20/2017 03:03 pm
Thank you for not focusing on the disruptions, despite the headline.
The protesters can only succeed in taking the attention away from the peaceful transfer of the Presidential office with the explicit help of the media outlets.
GracedPosted: Fri, 01/20/2017 03:55 pm
I would like to know a time in history, other than the Revolutionary War era when we were far from a world power or a global economy, that Protectionism actually led to prosperity and strength. Not just here but anywhere. Genuine question!
FuzzyfacePosted: Fri, 01/20/2017 05:07 pm
It will take a while to difuse the division that Obama created in our country. I hope and pray that this administration will be able to unify our country. There were reports of Democrat supporters instigating these types of protest during the election. Hopefully these instigators will grow up.