Healing displays

VISITORS GO BACK IN TIME as a huge glass elevator takes them to the bottom floor of the new National Museum of African American History and Culture. The elevator descends 70 feet, but that doesn’t match the somber sinking feeling those who begin exploring the new building in the shadow of the Washington Monument will likely experience.

Starting with the year 1400, galleries teeming with artifacts take guests through the sordid history of the Atlantic slave trade, from slave ship atrocities to the indignity of the auction block. African-Americans slowly rise to freedom as visitors rise through the lower levels of the museum, finishing at Barack Obama’s presidency.

“I, too, am America,” reads a massive Langston Hughes quote on the wall.

The 19th museum of the Smithsonian Institution tells powerful stories of an oft-oppressed race and scores of individuals within it. While the museum has taken criticism for a layout that is sometimes counterintuitive and for omitting key individuals, overall it succeeds in its core mission: confronting an ugly past.

“A great nation does not hide its history,” President George W. Bush, who signed the bill creating the museum, said at the September opening. “It faces its flaws and corrects them.”