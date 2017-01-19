Going with your gut

Kids programming
Generations of children have enjoyed building amazing creations using robust and versatile Lego building blocks. Lego’s Power Functions Motor Set even lets kids bring their models to life with tiny motors, gears, and cables. But Lego’s latest update to its classic construction toy adds miniature computers kids as young as 7 can program themselves.
The 850-piece “Lego Boost” kits, unveiled at January’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, come in five versions: a robot with moving eyebrows, a cat, a space rover, a factory, and a guitar, according to The Wall Street Journal.
A tablet app shows children how to assemble simple blocks of computer code to program their creations and bring them to life. No typing is required. The virtual code blocks stack up just like real bricks.
Lego plans to begin shipping the $160 Boost kits later this year. —M.C.
Comments
homeschoolginny...Posted: Thu, 01/19/2017 12:23 pm
This is epic!
homeschoolginny...Posted: Thu, 01/19/2017 12:25 pm
Robot suits!