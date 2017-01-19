Going with your gut

Wearable electronics such as the Fitbit allow users to monitor their health and fitness with metrics such as calories burned or heart rate. December saw the launch of a new portable device its inventors call an “activity tracker for your gut.”

The Aire by FoodMarble is a hand-held breath analyzer that, along with an accompanying smartphone app, is designed to help you identify foods most compatible with your digestive system. When food is improperly digested in the upper gut through a process called fermentation, bacteria in the gut release gases such as hydrogen and methane. For many people, this excess gas can cause abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, or constipation.

Aire is based on the same breath analysis technology gastroenterologists use in clinical settings to detect food intolerance: Some of the fermentation gasses pass into the bloodstream and then to the lungs, where the body expels them through the breath. Aire measures the levels of those chemicals to determine how the body responds to different foods.

Utilizing the Aire app, users test themselves for sensitivity to various types of carbohydrates such as fructose and lactose. They can then construct a diet plan based on foods compatible with their digestive system.

Hardware startup investor HAX accepted the Aire for funding and development early last year. The device is available on pre-order for $99.