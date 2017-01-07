Globe Trot: Trump’s Secretary of State–designee questioned on Capitol Hill

UNITED STATES: In New York President-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since the election, and in Washington confirmation hearings are underway for his secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer began the New York press briefing by calling a BuzzFeed report from last night that had by morning been discredited “outrageous” and part of a “political witch hunt.” BuzzFeed claimed the report, which outlines attempts by Russia to form a liaison with Trump, actually began as opposition research by Trump’s primary season opponents and then by Democrats.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Tillerson is facing questions about the Trump administration’s relationship with Russia, including aggressive questioning from Sen. Marco Rubio: “Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal?” After Tillerson said he would not use that term, Rubio countered, “It should not be hard to say that Vladimir Putin’s military has conducted war crimes in Aleppo.”

Tillerson may also be questioned over his role as a national leader of the Boy Scouts, where one of his notable diplomatic maneuvers was to get the organization to allow openly gay leaders.

Under the Obama State Department, “defending and promoting the human rights of LGBT persons is at the core of our commitment to advancing human rights globally,” said Secretary of State John Kerry in appointing a special envoy for Human Rights of LGBT Persons in 2015—an agenda that often subsumed genocide, war crimes, and other human rights issues. A layer of bureaucracy has been added at the State Department and around the world to designate “LGBT-safe” countries, monitor LGBT-friendly policies in other countries, and promote gay rights abroad through its Global Equality Fund.

CONGO: Faced with a deadly crisis sparked by longtime President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to leave office, many Congolese are putting their faith in the Catholic Church to restore order.

BURUNDI: Missionary surgeon Jason Fader is the first recipient of the $500,000 Gerson L’Chaim prize for Christian medical service—a prize made possible through the philanthropy of New York Jewish businessman Mark Gerson and his rabbi wife. Fader helps to lead a medical team for Philadelphia-based Serge (formerly World Harvest Mission) and is one of 13 surgeons in a country of 10 million. The prize money will be used to develop medical training, among other hospital programs.

IRAN: A year ago the Obama administration made a deal with Iran to free five American hostages, but the Islamic republic has quietly arrested more Americans since it went into effect, despite separate U.S. payments and planeloads of cash. At least six Americans and two green-card holders are now imprisoned or have disappeared.

In a study of hostage taking since 2001 and the U.S. policy against paying ransom, 43 percent of American hostages died, remain in captivity, or remain unaccounted for, compared to an average of 19 percent for all Westerners. That’s twice as likely.

NETHERLANDS: As of 2017, all Dutch trains now run 100 percent on wind power.

NORTH KOREA again tops the Open Doors annual watch list of countries persecuting Christians. Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the survey, have shown drastic deterioration while the Middle East continues to be the locus internationally for targeting Christians.