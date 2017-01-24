Globe Trot: British PM heads to Washington with a shopping list

GREAT BRITAIN: Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday at the White House, and she has a shopping list. Remember those hundreds of thousands of British petitions to block Trump from entering the U.K.?

A European war “is not unthinkable,” says retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal.

The U.K. wants to build an expensive—and controversial—roadway under Stonehenge.

UNITED STATES: Trump today is taking major action—using executive orders he criticized former President Barack Obama for turning to—in accordance with campaign pledges to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, restrict immigration from countries with terrorist activity, and crack down on U.S. cities that give sanctuary to illegal immigrants.

According to this senior Homeland Security officer in the Bush and Obama administrations, the border wall addresses the wrong problem.

Of note, the Marine Corps website posted and the Defense Department tweeted a story today about an Iraqi refugee turned American Marine who could face penalties or deportation under Trump’s plan. The president has loaded his top national security staff with Marines … More to come.

BURMA (MYANMAR): The government admits it is holding Catholic leaders.

GAMBIA: Adama Barrow, the new president of Gambia, is set to return to take office tomorrow.

CORRECTION: Barrow has been in Senegal while the now-departed Yahya Jammeh, who had refused to leave office after December elections, has gone into exile in Equatorial Guinea, reportedly taking with him a cargo plane loaded with Cadillac Escalades and a personalized Rolls Royce.

