George H.W. Bush and wife recovering from illnesses

Former President George H.W. Bush has left intensive care, and his wife, Barbara, is going home from the hospital, according to doctors. Houston Methodist Hospital has been caring for the couple; the former president had pneumonia and the former first lady had bronchitis. Dr. Amy Mynderse said Barbara Bush was “back to her normal self,” and her husband, “not your average 92-year-old,” was on the road to recovery. The couple’s 72-year marriage is the longest of any American presidential couple. “They truly do have just such an amazing love for each other and that really came across here,” Mynderse said, adding that Barbara Bush spent much her hospital stay by her husband’s side.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.