George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are both being treated at a Houston hospital after suffering separate health problems. Doctors at Methodist Hospital admitted the former president Saturday for shortness of breath, later diagnosing him with pneumonia. This morning he had a procedure to help clear his airway and is now resting comfortably in the intensive care unit, according to his spokesman. Barbara Bush checked herself into the same hospital today after not feeling well for about two weeks. Spokesman Jim McGrath said the former first lady’s condition is not acute, but she finally decided to “take it out of committee and have experts check it out.” The couple recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.