Gambia’s defeated leader ends standoff, leaves country

Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh and his family headed into political exile Saturday night, ending a 22-year reign and a post-election political standoff that threatened to provoke a regional military intervention if he would not give up power. The flight came almost 24 hours after Jammeh announced on state television he was ceding power to newly inaugurated President Adama Barrow, in response to mounting international pressure for his ouster. Jammeh landed in Guinea an hour later, though the country might not be his final destination. Barrow won in December’s election, but Jammeh contested the results as calls grew for him to be prosecuted for alleged abuses during his time in power. A regional force had been poised to force out Jammeh if last-ditch diplomatic efforts failed to persuade him to leave. The situation became so tense that Barrow had to be inaugurated Thursday in neighboring Senegal at the Gambian Embassy. Barrow said Saturday he would return to Gambia once it is “clear” and a security sweep is completed.

