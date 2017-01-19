Freedom seekers

Freedom over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives and Dreams Brought to Life by Ashley Bryan

Inspired by a historical estate appraisal that included the names and dollar values of 11 slaves, Bryan imagines their lives. He shows the slaves as carpenters, cooks, seamstresses, and more, with skills that lead their masters to rent them out to others. Bryan also adds to the names personality, ambition, and dreams of which the masters know nothing. Woodcut-style illustrations give these names faces. We see Stephen, who “works at the Big House building cabins for the slaves, sheds for the cattle.” He loves Jane: “Secretly, Jane and I taught each other to read, helped by my hidden Bible.” (Ages 6-10)