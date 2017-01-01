Federal judge orders trial over Texas fetal burial rule

A federal judge in Austin, Texas, has indefinitely suspended the state’s fetal remains rule, ordering a trial on the issue in the coming months. Regulators adopted the requirement late last year but U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks issued a temporary injunction to block its implementation. On Friday, Sparks made his injunction permanent, pending the outcome of the trial. The rule mandates burial or cremation for aborted or miscarried babies, who now get treated like medical waste and end up in landfills or sewer systems. Pro-life advocates say burial or cremation recognizes and honors the babies’ humanity. Federal courts have blocked similar measures in Louisiana and Indiana, but pro-life groups list burial requirement rules among their top legislative priorities for 2017. Abortionists say such rules will only increase their costs, placing an undue burden on women. But the Texas Catholic Conference has offered to bury babies for free in its cemeteries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.