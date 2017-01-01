FBI arrests widow of Orlando nightclub shooter

Federal officials have arrested the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter on charges relating to the deadly attack, including obstruction of justice. Since the June 12 massacre of 49 people, Noor Salman has insisted she had no idea what her husband, Omar Mateen, had planned. Mateen, who died in a shootout with police, pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a 911 call made during the attack. Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband’s death and last month petitioned to have her young son’s name changed. She reportedly cooperated with officials following the attack, and the FBI has not provided any details about what might have prompted her arrest. Florida Gov. Rick Scott hailed the new development: “I hope today's news provides some comfort to the families who are mourning their loved ones.”

