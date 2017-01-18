Eye on the hearings

Long before Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., took the witness chair, a ragtag group of antagonists had snagged coveted seats in the limited viewing area of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 10. One said he arrived at 4:30 a.m. to secure a spot at the first of numerous hearings to consider President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

“Putting people in jail for marijuana is the last legal form of slavery,” one man said to anyone who would listen, while another displayed a sign stating, “END RACISM, STOP SESSIONS.”

Several people were clearly professional protesters—familiar faces who frequently show up to disrupt high-profile hearings. Predictably, they did just that to both Sessions, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, and, the next day, to secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson. But that didn’t prevent mainstream media outlets from treating the protests as a new phenomenon.

Apart from left-wing hysteria over Trump’s Cabinet picks—one group called them equivalent to “Batman villains”—Sessions and Tillerson entered their Senate hearings facing significant challenges. Sessions needed to bat down old charges of racist tendencies that derailed his nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986, while Tillerson needed to, among other things, assuage concerns that he put profits over ethics as CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp. The two nominees also needed to address key issues important to many conservative lawmakers.

Both men, with their Southern drawls, testified for at least nine grueling hours, with only one emerging with a clear path to confirmation. Yet both hearings revealed how the two nominees might, if confirmed, support or stymie certain conservative policy agenda items in Congress.

Before, during, and after Sessions testified, he received copious high-profile endorsements, ranging from former attorneys general to Senate colleagues to a group of black pastors. Sessions’ testimony didn’t disappoint. He never appeared rattled amid interruptions and pointed questioning before the committee he has worked on for the last 20 years.

Sessions’ biggest boost may have come from Democrats, who failed to land serious blows and at times even complimented him as a well-liked colleague during his Senate tenure. Sessions, a former U.S. attorney, insisted the 1980s-era caricature critics created of him was false and frequently pointed to his civil rights accomplishments, including the successful prosecution and death sentence for an Alabama Ku Klux Klansman who murdered a black man.

The nominee’s arguments gained strength as it became clear Democrats couldn’t produce a more recent example of his alleged racial insensitivities. Instead, they fixated on his traditional Republican views: against abortion and same-sex marriage and in favor of voter ID requirements, the Second Amendment, and enforcing immigration laws.

Sessions, who spent 14 years at the Department of Justice, portrayed himself as strong on law and order and vowed to rebuild sagging law enforcement morale: “In the last several years, law enforcement as a whole has been unfairly maligned and blamed for the unacceptable actions of a few.”

Although it was doubtful many, if any, Democrats would vote to confirm Sessions, his performance made him a near-lock for confirmation with Republican votes. Sessions’ views aren’t without controversy among some conservatives—who have criticized his immigration stance and his resistance to bipartisan criminal justice reform efforts—but he gave even those critics reason for optimism.

When pressed on immigration, Sessions left open the possibility of a path to legalization for the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants. “Enforce the law, and then we’ll look at how to compassionately deal with those who have been here for a long time,” he said, articulating a position popular with the American public but notable since Trump once promised to create a deportation force.

When Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., pressed him on criminal justice reform, Sessions noted the two had worked together on legislation to slash the drastic difference in punishment for selling crack cocaine versus powder cocaine. Sessions also cited his support for the Prison Rape Elimination Act.

“Sen. Sessions has been critical of criminal justice reform and applies a lot of scrutiny to it, [but] that is not a bad thing,” said Craig DeRoche, senior vice president for Prison Fellowship, the Chuck Colson–founded group that has advocated for reforms since 1976.

DeRoche said Sessions has supported other reform bills but acknowledged he’s been the primary roadblock to a sentencing overhaul package that has support across the political spectrum. That could change if Sessions heads to the Justice Department: “Our hope is that we can get those reforms through the Senate while he is attorney general.”

Whether Tillerson would head to the State Department remained a murkier proposition in the days after his appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The former oil executive, who resigned from Exxon Mobil in December, pledged to uphold U.S. commitments to allies in order to restore America’s image abroad. While he avoided major gaffes at his Jan. 11 hearing, he didn’t equal Sessions or secretary of defense nominee James Mattis, who delivered a standout performance before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Jan. 12.