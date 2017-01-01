DOJ releases scorching report on Chicago police department

The Chicago Police Department has “systemic deficiencies” that led to serious civil rights abuses, according to a Justice Department report released today. The report is the culmination of a yearlong investigation sparked by a video released in December 2015 showing a Chicago police officer shooting African-American teenager Laquan McDonald. The report concluded that insufficient training and failure to hold officers accountable for misconduct led to racial bias against minorities and use of excessive force, including shooting people who did not pose immediate threats. The report also criticized the city for barring investigations into police misconduct, part of what it called a “pervasive cover-up culture.” The Justice Department and the city of Chicago signed a joint statement, also released Friday, in which the city committed to police reforms under a court-enforced agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.