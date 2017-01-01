Congress makes Trump’s election official

Congress has certified the Electoral College victory of President-elect Donald Trump. The votes were counted this afternoon in a joint session of Congress. All 538 electors cast their votes in their respective state capitals in December. Today’s official count was 304 votes for Trump, 227 for Democrat Hillary Clinton, and 7 votes for other candidates. A number of Democrats raised objections as the votes were counted, but did not have the support needed to halt the process. Trump and Vice President–elect Mike Pence will be sworn into office Jan. 20.