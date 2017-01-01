Clinton Global Initiative closing down

The Clinton Foundation is laying off staff after many months of negative press during Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. The foundation announced that it would shut down the Clinton Global Initiative, ending the jobs of 22 employees. The foundation became a flashpoint during the campaign amid allegations that Clinton, during her tenure as secretary of state, gave special treatment to foundation donors. After she lost the election, donations from foreign governments such as Australia and Norway plummeted, National Review reported. The Clinton Foundation said during the campaign it planned to close the global initiative after Nov. 8, regardless of the outcome of the election. It’s unclear how many of its roughly 200 employees will remain on staff.

WORLD Radio’s Kristen Eicher contributed to this report.