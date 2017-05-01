Clapper: No doubt Russia influenced U.S. election
National Security | The head of U.S. intelligence tells Congress cyber hacks were only one part of Moscow’s meddling
by Evan Wilt
Posted 1/05/17, 03:29 pm
WASHINGTON—Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told Congress today there’s no question Russia tried to influence the 2016 U.S. election and every American should take notice.
“This was a multi-faceted campaign, so the hacking was only one part of it,” Clapper told the Senate Armed Services Committee. “When you look at the Russians, they do pose an existential threat to the United States.”
As reports of alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election began spilling out last month, President Barack Obama ordered the intelligence community to conduct a full review. Next week, Clapper will brief Congress on his findings and provide the public with an unclassified version. Clapper said Russia did not alter vote tallies or stuff ballot boxes but its coordinated propaganda and dissemination of misleading or fraudulent information had an incalculable affect on voters’ attitudes.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., committee chairman, grew frustrated while listening to Clapper and other top intelligence officials explain how the United States responds to cyberattacks.
“It seems that every attack is handled on a case-by-case basis—that’s not a strategy,” McCain interrupted.
Before Congress adjourned for the holiday break, McCain and Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., advocated forming a select committee on cybersecurity to probe the Russian hacks. McCain has since backed off the idea after failing to gain his colleagues’ support.
Last week, Obama reprimanded Russia for its Election Day interference. He adopted sanctions on multiple Russian entities, ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country, and closed two Russian government-owned compounds.
Today, several lawmakers asked why Russia’s actions aren’t being treated as an act of war, if the intelligence community is certain Moscow ordered the hacks.
“As I say, people in glass houses need to think about throwing rocks,” Clapper said. “This was an act of espionage. And we and other nations conduct similar acts of espionage.”
Russian hacks of Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers, the spread of fake news stories, and the selective release of sensitive information certainly had an impact, but the intelligence community should not have to determine whether that’s an act of war, Clapper said.
Graham agreed espionage is a gray area but said Russia clearly did more than spy on U.S. entities.
“When it comes to interfering in our election, we better be ready to throw rocks,” Graham said. “I think what Obama did was throw a pebble. I’m ready to throw a rock.”
Democrats agreed with McCain that the United States lacks a comprehensive strategy on retaliation for cyberattacks. But most wanted to focus on President-elect Donald Trump’s disregard for the information gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies.
Yesterday, Trump backed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s claim on Fox News that Russia did not provide the stolen documents from the DNC distributed by his website. Since winning the election, Trump has repeatedly refuted the intelligence community’s claims of Russian involvement in the election process.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called Trump’s disparagement of U.S. agencies unacceptable. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said everyone should worry that Trump places Assange on a pedestal above U.S. intelligence officers.
Clapper said there’s a difference between skepticism and disparagement but conceded he has heard concern from many foreign counterparts about the derisive attitude toward intelligence-gathering.
McCain asked Clapper if Assange should have any credibility.
“No, he should not,” Clapper said.
FuzzyfacePosted: Thu, 01/05/2017 05:52 pm
The problem is that the Obama and Clinton corruption in so many agencies - including inteligence agencies - has been so pervasive that many people don't believe any of the agencies. Much of our federal government has lost credibility.
AnonymousPosted: Thu, 01/05/2017 05:39 pm
Very, very poor choice for your article's title: "Influenced" Maybe "tried to influence" or just leaving it at "hacked" is much more appropriate. It's ironic that the liberal elite decries "influence" by publishing actual texts of their emails exposing their corrupt, arrogant attitudes. Three aspects need to be kept in mind:
1) Videos of both Biden and BHO well before the “adverse” election publicly disparaging/ridiculing (“no one believes”) the possibility of “rigging” (influencing) U.S. election results when it was Trump questioning
2) The intelligence community has been aware of “hacking” for many years, not just by the Russians but also the Chinese, North Koreans, etc.; why within a month of the inauguration are “sanctions” imposed?
3) This administration directly “intervened” (not just by providing actual emails and embarrassing targets with their own transcripts) in Netanyahu’s re-election
Just Me 999Posted: Thu, 01/05/2017 06:20 pm
The title is misleading - Russia didn't influence the election - it exposed dirty secrets that helped influence the election. If there was nothing to expose there would have been no influence. You can't blame the Russians for this problem. In some ways we own them thanks for exposing this dirt.
And I don't buy the statement "dissemination of misleading or fraudulent information had an incalculable affect on voters’ attitudes" - what misleading information? Was the misleading information that Hillary spilled Top Secret information? How about that the DNC setup Sanders? Or possibly that Donna Brazile leaked questions to the Clinton campaign for which she was fired? A statement like that demands a challenge. Why doesn't your article bring this out?
austinbeartuxPosted: Thu, 01/05/2017 06:24 pm
I can't help but to also bring up how Obama and the Democrats ridiculed Romney endlessly when he said Russia was one of America's greatest threats. This was a time when ISIS posed a significant threat in the Middle East. All the mainstream, liberal, political talking heads mocked Romney's comment.
JerryMPosted: Thu, 01/05/2017 08:49 pm
I agree with other commenters that we need to acknowledge this purported influence was largely about uncovering corruption in the DNC (a point I made in a previous World article about this issue). Maybe the republicans were similarly corrupt but, if not, why is this information not also being viewed as beneficial to the democratic process?
I am still wondering where is the evidence? Is it detailed somewhere, in some form, or is it all too sensitive for public dissemination?
Hill top 5Posted: Thu, 01/05/2017 10:53 pm
The DNC only wants to highlight (or exaggerate) Russian hacking/influence when it can be used as a scapegoat for losing the presidential election. Seems like smoke and mirrors to avoid admitting their policies didn’t work and they were destroying America. And quite frankly, the more they make of this the worse Obama and Clinton look, the former for being responsible for cybersecurity these past eight years and the latter for claiming there was no risk or threat to having a home based server with top secret government information on it.
The Russians “coordinated propaganda and dissemination of misleading or fraudulent information” – are we sure Clapper isn’t talking about the main stream media?