Caught in a dragnet

As if the hassles of international travel aren’t enough, Ryan Keating found himself flagged last October embarking on a routine flight from Turkey. For a decade the Yale University graduate and East Coast native has lived there, pursuing doctoral studies and church-based work. An officer seized his resident permit, telling him it had been canceled “for reasons of national security.”

Keating, 39, thought the disruption was a mix-up, and continued his journey, arriving in London hours later to teach for a week. But he did contact an attorney, suspecting he’d find difficulty upon his return to Turkey. His family—his wife and four children ages 6, 8, 10, and 12—had remained behind in Ankara.

“The only way to know if there was a ban on my return was to try to get back in,” Keating explained. Arriving from London at Istanbul’s Atatürk international airport, border officials escorted Keating to a small windowless room. A member of Turkey’s national security police told Keating the Interior Ministry had issued a lifetime ban barring him from ever entering Turkey again. The police seized Keating’s manual coffee grinder and coffeepot but allowed him to keep his cell phone and iPad.

In a matter of minutes, authorities had snatched from Keating hope of completing his doctoral studies along with his livelihood—years of investment to build a coffee business, a growing ministry to refugees, and a training program for young Christians. Keating was escorted to a locked waiting area and held through the night before another officer escorted him to a 7 a.m. flight back to London. He did not know when he would see his wife and children again.

Along with American pastor Andrew Brunson and several other Christian workers, Keating became a victim of draconian new laws in Turkey enacted following an attempted coup d’état last July. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency after surviving the military takeover.

For a time it appeared the coup plotters might prevail, as military helicopters buzzed a resort along the Turquoise Coast where Erdogan was staying, while F-16s attacked Turkey’s Parliament building in Ankara. Tanks rolled into Istanbul, closing the airport and blocking bridges. But Erdogan himself escaped and marshaled supporters into the streets after addressing the nation via Facetime. Within 12 hours the uprising was over, with nearly 300 people dead.

Erdogan blamed the coup on the Gülenist Movement and called on the United States to extradite its leader Fethullah Gülen. The one-time Erdogan ally and Muslim leader has lived in self-imposed exile in rural Pennsylvania for 20 years (see “Turkey’s inside man,” July 27, 2013).

Erdogan declared a state of emergency, and Turkish authorities rounded up thousands of alleged military plotters, members of the judiciary, journalists, and others suspected of Gülen ties. As the state of emergency deepened into a broad domestic crackdown, Erdogan’s forces suspended—and in some cases detained—more than 60,000 government-paid workers ranging from soldiers to teachers.

Western leaders, initially supportive of Erdogan as the country’s democratically elected leader, became suspicious: The list of those arrested appeared prepared before unrest, charged Austria’s European Commission member Johannes Hahn. Had the whole coup been staged by Erdogan to consolidate his grip on power?

“It is exactly what we feared,” said Hahn. Erdogan was making Gülen a scapegoat to justify a growing move to one-man rule, with an Islamist agenda. He seemed determined to push the largest democracy in the Middle East—a member of NATO since 1952, with candidate status in the European Union, and a GDP slightly larger than Saudi Arabia’s and Switzerland’s—toward the ranks of despotic Islamic regimes.