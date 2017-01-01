California storms wash away drought

The rain and snow clouds that pounded California this week have a silver lining: Officials say 40 percent of the state has now emerged from the drought plaguing the area for years. This time last year, 97 percent of the state suffered from drought conditions. The storms dumped enough rain to fill lakes and overflow rivers in Northern California. The Sierra Mountains enjoyed their heaviest snowfall in six years, doubling its snow pack. Officials opened the flood gates on the Sacramento River for the first time in 12 years, sending a two-mile torrent through the Sacramento Valley. The state’s reservoirs are filled to above average for the first time in six years. But until Gov. Jerry Brown lifts emergency water restrictions, California residents are still required to limit their use.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.